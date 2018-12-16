History-sheeter shot dead in Meerut, hunt on to trace accused: UP Police

A 30-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead allegedly by eight bike-borne assailants in Shobhapur village in Meerut Saturday afternoon, police said. The deceased, identified as Ashish Gurjar, was one of the four accused earlier arrested for the alleged murder of 30-year-old BSP leader, Gopi Paria, a resident of Shobhapur.

After the Bharat Bandh on April 2, a purported list titled “Dalit vandals and arsonists from Shobhapur” began doing the rounds on social media in the village located on the Meerut bypass road. Among the 83 names on that list, the first was that of Paria. Two days later, he was dead, shot five times.

Based on the complaint lodged by Paria’s father, police registered an FIR against Manoj Gujjar, Ashish Gujjar, Kapil Rana and Giridhari and charged them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the SC/ST Act. While Ashish and Sunil were released on bail in October, Manoj and Kapil are still languishing in Meerut jail, police said.

Ashish and his friends – Prince, Anshul and Deepak – were working in an agricultural field when the eight assailants allegedly pumped bullets into Ashish. His friends somehow managed to save themselves, police said. Ashish was rushed to a private hospital by his family where he was declared brought dead.

“Though his family members have not yet lodged a complaint, Prince told us that he has identified six of the eight killers. All are residents of Shobhapur village,” Anand Prakash Mishra, in-charge of Kankarkheda police station, told The Sunday Express.

Ashish was a history-sheeter with four cases pending against him, Mishra said. The four accused were supposed to attend a hearing in the local court on Saturday in connection with Paria’s death, but Ashish was shot dead before he could reach the court.

“The family members have allowed us to take the body for post-mortem,” Mishra added.

“We have formed three teams to trace the suspected killers. Prima facie it appears to be a revenge killing, but we are investigating it from all angles,” said Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (city).