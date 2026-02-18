Hindus not facing threat from anyone but still need to stay cautious: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday though Hindus do not face threat from anyone the community still needs to stay cautious and infiltrators should be “detected, deleted and deported”.

Expressing his views over the recent controversy over the new UGC regulations, the RSS chief said that everyone should follow the law and castes should not become any “cause of conflict”.

“If the law is wrong, there are measures to change it. Castes should not become a cause of conflict. If there is a sense of “apnapan” (affinity) in the society, such problems will not arise,” Bhagwat said, adding those who have “fallen down will have to be lifted up by bowing down”.

According to a release from the RSS’s Awadh Prant unit, Bhagwat made these remarks while responding to a query during the “samajik sadbhav” (social harmony) meeting organised in Lucknow as part of centenary year programmes of the RSS.

“All are our own people, this feeling should be there in the mind. The world moves forward not through conflict but through coordination. There should not be a sense of suppressing one to make the other stand up,” Bhagwat is quoted as saying in the meeting where representatives from different religions participated.

Bhagwat stressed that Hindu society needs to be organised and empowered. “We don’t have a threat from anyone, but we need to stay cautious,” he said, expressing concern over “decline in population of Hindus” and stressed that religious conversion driven by force and inducement must be stopped. He also suggested that “ghar wapsi” (return to Hindu fold) should be accelerated.

“We must take care of those who return to Hindu religion,” Bhagwat said.

Story continues below this ad

Expressing concern over the “increasing infiltration”, Bhagwat said that infiltrators should have to be “detected, deleted and deported” and they should not be given employment.

Advocating for at least three children in Hindu families, Bhagwat said that scientists suggest a society with an average of fewer than three children loses existence in the future. “This should be explained to newlywed couples in our families… the purpose of marriage should be to move the world forward, not to satisfy lust. This spirit brings a sense of duty,” Bhagwat said.

Urging to increase harmony in the society, the RSS chief said lack of harmony leads to discrimination. “Sanaatan is the ideology of harmony. We don’t believe in destroying the opponents. There is only one truth everywhere. Discrimination will get eliminated by practicing this philosophy,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that some people sitting in countries like the US and China were conspiring against harmony in India and there was a need to be cautious of them.

Story continues below this ad

He also said that India holds solutions to many of the world’s problems and therefore the country will guide the entire world in near future.

In another “karyakafrta kutumb milan” programme, Bhagwat asked the RSS volunteers to develop “closeness and cordial relations” with those sections of the society who have maintained distance from the organisation.

Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation) and all Hindus are siblings, he maintained.

In an appeal to eradicate discrimination, he also said all Hindus should have access to temples, wells and cremation grounds. Saying the RSS see entire Hindu society as one, Bhagwat added that there was no caste system in the RSS and the same idea should be practised in society.