Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved

All the organisational units of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a youth outfit launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, were dissolved on Wednesday, sources said, adding that it is likely to be restructured ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
On the condition of anonymity, a functionary of the HYV in Gorakhpur said that the organisation in-charge and former MLA Raghvendra Pratap sent a message to all the office-bearers informing them about the dissolution.
The decision to dissolve the HYV’s state, regional and district units was taken a day after Adityanath met senior functionaries of the outfit in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, the functionary said. Adityanath founded the outfit to work for Hindu culture, cow protection, and against untouchability.
