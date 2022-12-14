scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Hindu outfits seeking action against 2 AMU students protest in Aligarh

The protesters claimed that they withdrew their agitation only after senior police officers assured them of swift action in the case.

On Monday evening, senior police officials had held meetings with members of different organisations in Aligarh, assuring them of strict action in the case. The officials requested the organisations to take back their protest call.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Members of several Hindu organisations on Tuesday staged a protest in Aligarh demanding action against two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who were booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against a religion and a religious place during a protest on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The protesters claimed that they withdrew their agitation only after senior police officers assured them of swift action in the case.

On Monday evening, senior police officials had held meetings with members of different organisations in Aligarh, assuring them of strict action in the case. The officials requested the organisations to take back their protest call.

The police claimed that the organisation members had agreed to their request.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

On Tuesday morning, heavy police force was deployed outside a degree college and a residential colony from where protesters were to take out their march. However, members of several Hindu organisations reached the two spots in large numbers but the police did not allow them to move ahead.

“Members of some Hindu outfits tried to hold a protest. We assured them to take action into the FIR on the basis of evidences. All protesters then returned,” said the Aligarh Circle Officer.

More from Lucknow

It was alleged that police force was deployed at the residences of members of some organisations following which they could not reach the sites from where the protest was to be taken out.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:42:47 am
Next Story

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 approved

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close