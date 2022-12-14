Hindu outfits seeking action against 2 AMU students protest in Aligarh

Members of several Hindu organisations on Tuesday staged a protest in Aligarh demanding action against two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who were booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against a religion and a religious place during a protest on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The protesters claimed that they withdrew their agitation only after senior police officers assured them of swift action in the case.

On Monday evening, senior police officials had held meetings with members of different organisations in Aligarh, assuring them of strict action in the case. The officials requested the organisations to take back their protest call.

The police claimed that the organisation members had agreed to their request.

On Tuesday morning, heavy police force was deployed outside a degree college and a residential colony from where protesters were to take out their march. However, members of several Hindu organisations reached the two spots in large numbers but the police did not allow them to move ahead.

“Members of some Hindu outfits tried to hold a protest. We assured them to take action into the FIR on the basis of evidences. All protesters then returned,” said the Aligarh Circle Officer.

It was alleged that police force was deployed at the residences of members of some organisations following which they could not reach the sites from where the protest was to be taken out.