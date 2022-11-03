Hindu outfit chief says he will give power of attorney in Gyanvapi cases to CM Yogi, police serve notice

VARANASI Police has issued a notice to Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen for announcing that he will give the power of attorney in all the cases, which his outfit is fighting in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex issue, to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking cognisance of news reports on Bisen’s statement, the police said “it appears that the chief minister had not given prior consent on the matter”.

Police have sought an explanation from Bisen, directing him to submit his reply within three of receiving the notice, failing which action could be taken against him. “The notice was issued to Jitendra Singh Bisen because his misleading and baseless statement has created confusion among the people. How could the chief minister accept the power of attorney when the local district magistrate and Varanasi police commissioner are defendants in the Gyanvapi case,” a police officer said.

Bisen, while announcing it, had said that the legal process to hand over the power of attorney to Adityanath would be completed by November 15. Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and people associated with it are contesting five cases related to the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi court.

When contacted, Bisen said: “I announced to give the power of attorney to Yogi Adityanath, the mahant of Goraksh Peeth, and not the chief minister.” CM Adityanath is also the mahant of Goraksh Peeth and chief priest of Gorakhnath Temple. On Wednesday evening, the outfit’s national working president Santosh Singh submitted the reply to the police notice “on behalf of Bisen”. “We have stated that we are getting threats. To ensure that our fight in the courts continues even in our absence, our outfit members decided to give responsibility to a person who could protect Hindu sanatan dharm… We found Goraksh Peeth mahant Yogi Adityanath appropriate and reliable. We decided to give him the power of attorney. This will be possible only when Adityanath gives his consent,” Jitendra Singh said.

“Our announcement did not violate any law and hurt the dignity of any person,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Bisen said that he would send a notice to the police officer who sought explanation as the police notice refers to the case as “Gyanvapi Masjid case”, instead of “Gyanvapi dispute”.

“I have an objection since the police notice referred to the case as Gyanvapi Masjid case. The structure is disputed and we claimed it as a temple. So, how can any government official write it as the Gyanvapi case? Moreover, the matter is still pending in the court,” Bisen said.