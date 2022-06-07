Hindu Mahasabha leader booked for ‘objectionable remarks’

ALIGARH police have registered an FIR against Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Friday prayers on social media.

The 41-year-old national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha was arrested in 2019 along with her husband and national spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Pandey, for allegedly recreating the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi on his death anniversary.

“Pooja Shakun Pandey had posted objectionable comments on social media that could lead to differences between two communities and hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community,” Sub-Inspector Arvind Siwal said, adding no one has been arrested so far.

She has been booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words to wound religious feelings), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The district administration has also issued a notice to Pooja Pandey for her remarks and assembling people in violation of section 144 CrPC, which was invoked in the city.

Additional District Magistrate, Aligarh City, Rakesh Kumar said Pooja Pandey submitted her reply which has been forwarded to the police as an FIR has been registered into the matter.

Her husband and Hindu Mahasabha’s national spokesperson, Ashish Pandey, backed Pooja’s remarks, saying she made the remarks in the light of Kanpur clashes after Friday prayers.

“She cited the latest example of the Kanpur clash that took place on June 3. She demanded that government should avoid large gatherings of people during the Friday prayers,” he added.