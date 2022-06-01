Hindu litigant outfit removes father-son advocate duo

Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) president Jitendra Singh Vishen Tuesday said that the organisation has decided that senior lawyers Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain will no more be its counsel in the cases filed by it – including the recent ones related to the Kashi Vishwanath -Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi.

Refusing to divulge the reason behind the decision, Vishen said, “We have decided to cancel the “vakalatnama” of advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain from its all the cases filed by us in various courts across the country.” There are more than 50 cases that VVSS is fighting in various courts across the country. Of these, seven are related to the Gyanvapi case.

Among the most recent petitions filed by the VVSS in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque, is one seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the complex and had over the entire area to Hindus. The petition followed after a “Shivling” was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a videography survey.

The two advocates have been at the centre of at least five ongoing cases that involve claims of ancient temple ruins in mosques — from the Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow to the Bhojshala in Dhar and Taj Mahal in Agra, and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura, among others.