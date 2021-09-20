Hindu Jagran Manch leader booked for ‘abetting assault’ on Muslim youth

A Hindu Jagran Manch leader was booked in Meerut for allegedly abetting assault against a Muslim man.

In a video of the alleged incident that went viral on social media, a woman could be seen slapping a man with a slipper as a group of men encourages her. In the video, the group of men can be heard saying “we are your brothers, do not worry” as the woman slaps him.

According to police, they received a complaint from the woman against Sachin Sirohi, the local chief of Hindu Jagran Manch, and unknown accused of allegedly making her slap her friend Salman in the Gole Market area on Friday afternoon.

While the Hindu Jagran Manch alleged that Salman was “eve-teasing the woman”, the woman in her complaint to the police maintained that Salman was a friend of her.

As per her complaint, she had come to the market with her friend on Friday where she bumped into another friend, Salman. The three were having a cold drink when a group of people came and said they were from Bajrang Dal, the complaint read. The men then asked the names of the three and began assaulting Salman, as per the FIR registered by the police based on the woman’s complaint.

“They forced us to beat him (Salman) and told me to get an FIR registered against him or else there will be bad consequences. I have come to the police station. Please lodge an FIR,” the woman’s complaint lodged at Civil Lines Police Station read.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Devesh Singh said: “We were informed that a woman and her friend had come to visit Gole Market when they were being harassed by a man. A crowd had gathered and a challan was issued against Salman. Following the incident, we received a complaint against a group of people for inciting violence against the woman’s friend. We are ascertaining the facts and an investigation is being carried out.”

Notably, 10 minutes before the woman had lodged the complaint, another complaint was filed at the police station alleged by the woman’s mother in which she accused Salman of grabbing her. “The mother later withdrew the complaint, saying that it was not written by her but by the members of the Hindu Jagran Manch. She told us that she did not know what was written in her complaint,” said Gajendra Singh, the Investigating Officer. “The mother and the daughter have given different versions to the police. The incident is directly related to the woman student and therefore her statement is important.We will also scrutinise CCTV footage to know the truth,”SSP (Meerut) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Sirohi, who has been booked under IPC sections 323 (assault), 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetting offence), accused the police of “trying to downplay the incident”. “I had been informed that a Muslim man was sitting with his arms around the neck of a Hindu woman in the presence of a minor. By the time my men and I reached, he was already assaulted. In fact, I tried to stop it… The police have pressured the woman to write the complaint. We need to speak against Muslims who try to harass Hindu women,” said Sirohi following the incident.

