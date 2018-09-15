Hindu group’s V-P writes to NHRC: ‘Being harassed over Hindu court’

The Hindu court was formed on August 15. (File) The Hindu court was formed on August 15. (File)

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) vice-president has complained to the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) claiming that he was being harassed by the police over setting up a “Hindu court” in Meerut.

In an FIR lodged at Brahmpuri police station on September 10, the group’s national vice-president 70-year-old Ashok Sharma and another office-bearer Abhishek Agarwal were named under different sections of the IPC, including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion etc. and doing act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The “Hindu court” would hear cases affecting “Hindu honour” in a Panchayat-like setup. According to Sharma, it would award punishments, including death, to the “guilty”.

“Meerut police thinks I will disturb social harmony through this. I had written to the prime minister and the UP chief minister that we were going to form such a court on [the] pattern of Sharia Courts,” Sharma told The Indian Express. “When I did not get any reply, we assumed that both had no objection. We formed the Hindu court on August 15.”

“The issue is also pending in the Allahabad High Court. On the first hearing on September 11, the state counsel sought time to come out with a reply on how setting up of such courts will disturb social harmony,” he said.

