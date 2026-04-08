How a rare sighting of Himalayan Griffon vultures turned tragic in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Officials said a panel has been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination of the dead birds at the Bhira range campus. (Image enhanced using Google Gemini)

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, a villager living on the edge of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve witnessed a rare sight of several Himalayan Griffon vultures circling his field — only to be shocked when the birds suddenly began collapsing.

By the time he alerted the forest department and teams reached the spot in Semariya village, in Gola tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district, 25 of the raptors were dead. Six were rescued.

Officials said the area forest officer of Bhira range, range staff and a team, including veterinary officer Dr Hemant Kumar Singh from Bijua, carried out an inspection.

Preliminary findings, they said, pointed to a suspected case of secondary poisoning. According to officials, rice laced with pesticides or some artificial chemical may have been left in the open, possibly to target stray dogs.