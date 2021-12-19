Highlighting state govt’s achievements: BJP to launch yatras from six regions today

To highlight achievements of its Central and state governments ahead of the UP Assembly polls next year, the BJP will kick off two-week ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ from six regions in the state on Sunday.

Senior party leaders, including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will flag off yatras from different locations. The campaign will cover all the 403 Assembly constituencies spread over six regions — Braj, Awadh, western UP, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur and Kashi — and conclude on January 2.

The Samajwadi Party has been holding similar yatras across the state. The ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, recently entered its seventh leg and has been drawing huge crowds.

Nadda will flag off the Awadh region yatra from Ambedkar Nagar with a public meeting. This will travel through Ayodhya, Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli and other districts, and conclude in Lucknow.

Adityanath will flag off the Braj region yatra from Mathura that will end in Bareilly. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch a Bijnore-Rampur yatra, which will traverse various districts of western UP.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off the Bundelkhand yatra from Jhansi before reaching its stop in Kanpur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Gorakhpur yatra from Ballia to Basti.

Union Cabinet minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will flag off the Kashi yatra from Ghazipur that will conclude in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said the campaign would highlight the Central government’s achievements in the last seven and a half years, and the state government’s in the last five years.

Yatra convener Vidya Sagar Sonkar said the six yatras would conclude at the scheduled locations on January 2. Later, these yatras will assemble in Lucknow where a grand rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be organised. The date will be decided as per his availability.

Public meetings and welcome ceremonies of yatras will be organised in every assembly segment. Union ministers, senior leaders of the central party leadership and state ministers will take part in these activities.