Highest-Ever Jump: Cases spike, Lucknow adds close to 1000

For the first time, the number of new novel coronavirus cases crossed 6,000 on Sunday, taking the total infected count in Uttar Pradesh to 2,25,632. With new Covid cases (6,233) surpassing the number of people recovering in a day (4,802), the total number of active cases in the state rose to 54,666.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,423 lives in the state with 67 people dying in the last 24 hours.

Capital Lucknow is the biggest hotspot district by far with a total of 26,856 cases, of which 7,168 are active cases. In term of fatalities, it has the second-highest count at 346, trailing Kanpur Nagar which has reported 429 deaths. Kanpur Nagar, on the other hand, has the second-most cases 14,539, of which 3,180 are active cases.

In the past 24 hours, at least 17 districts reported new cases in triple digits.

Besides Prayagraj with 320 cases and Kanpur Nagar 300, Varanasi reported 198, Saharanpur 191, Aligarh 187, Ghaziabad 180, Moradabad 157, Bareilly 151, Barabanki 143, Meerut 137, Gorakhpur 128, Muzaffarnagar 127, Lakhimpur Kheri 121, Azamgarh 110, Gautam Buddh Nagar 107, and Ayodhya 105.

The highest 11 deaths took place in Kanpur, followed by Lucknow and Allahabad, where eight patients each died. Four patients died in Gorakhpur, while three succumbed to the disease in Deoria, according to the state health bulletin.

CM: Fight against encephalitis in last phase in east UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the fight against encephalitis is in its last phase in Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas and that the disease will be eradicated in the region in two years.

“The region is in the last phase of its fight against encephalitis and in two years, the disease, which was the cause of death of a huge number of people for the last 40 years, will be eradicated from the Gorakhpur-Basti comissionary (divisions), if efforts undertaken in the last three years continue,” Adityanath said in Gorakhpur. “We will fight against Covid-19 on the same lines,” the CM said, adding prevention is the only way till we have a vaccine.

—With PTI, Gorakhpur

