Two high-speed rail corridors and more: Why Union Budget is a big boost for Uttar Pradesh

The Budget features three big-ticket announcements for the state as it heads into polls next year.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh, headed for the polls next year, featured in several big-ticket announcements in the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.
Uttar Pradesh featured in several big-ticket announcements in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This comes at a key juncture as the state is gearing up for polls next year.

Infrastructure push

In a strong push toward infrastructure, two out of the seven ‘High-Speed Rail corridors’ proposed in the country will be from Varanasi.

“In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between cities as ‘growth connectors’, namely: Mumbai-Pune; Pune-Hyderabad; Hyderabad-Bengaluru; Hyderabad-Chennai; Chennai-Bengaluru; Delhi-Varanasi; Varanasi-Siliguri,” announced Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Another significant infrastructure proposal for UP, especially Varanasi, includes the development of an inland waterways ship repair ecosystem in the district. It is one out of two ‘ship repair ecosystems’ in the country; the second one has been proposed in Patna.

Varanasi is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

Tourism boost

Tourism in the state is set to see a boost as well, with Hastinapur chosen among 15 archeological sites to be developed across the country.

“I propose to develop 15 archeological sites including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations. Excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways. Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides,” said the minister.

Referring to the Budget as a “road map” for “developed” and “new Bharat”, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked both PM Modi and Sitharaman and said, “Right from the seven high-speed rail corridors to setting aside Rs 12 crore for capital expenditure to strengthening health Infrastructure and introducing the new Income Tax Act, this budget has been formed keeping all sections of society in mind — including the youth, women, farmers, traders…”

“This budget will take new Bharat towards Viksit Bharat and make it the fastest growing economy,” he added.

The state is also expected to largely benefit from schemes meant for Semiconductors as well as development of pilgrimage sites.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
