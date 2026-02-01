Two high-speed rail corridors and more: Why Union Budget is a big boost for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, headed for the polls next year, featured in several big-ticket announcements in the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh featured in several big-ticket announcements in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This comes at a key juncture as the state is gearing up for polls next year.

Infrastructure push

In a strong push toward infrastructure, two out of the seven ‘High-Speed Rail corridors’ proposed in the country will be from Varanasi.

“In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between cities as ‘growth connectors’, namely: Mumbai-Pune; Pune-Hyderabad; Hyderabad-Bengaluru; Hyderabad-Chennai; Chennai-Bengaluru; Delhi-Varanasi; Varanasi-Siliguri,” announced Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Another significant infrastructure proposal for UP, especially Varanasi, includes the development of an inland waterways ship repair ecosystem in the district. It is one out of two ‘ship repair ecosystems’ in the country; the second one has been proposed in Patna.