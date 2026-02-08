Hidden cameras in ‘concealed cabin’: Bijnor restaurant sealed, FIR registered against manager for filming, blackmailing young couples

The matter came to light after Bijnor residents staged a protest Thursday.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 8, 2026 05:05 PM IST
Disturbed by his behaviour, she approached senior police officers and lodged a complaint.The accused used to discreetly ask young couples to sit in a concealed cabin located beneath the staircase of the restaurant and film them through hidden cameras. (File Photo)
The Uttar Pradesh Police Saturday sealed a restaurant in Bijnor and registered an FIR against one of the employees of the eatery for allegedly filming private moments of young couples.

The accused used to discreetly ask young couples to sit in a concealed cabin located beneath the staircase of the restaurant and film them through hidden cameras.

The matter came to light after locals staged a protest Thursday, alleging that the recorded footage was being used in an attempt to blackmail the couples.

After verifying the allegations, the police registered an FIR against Satendra, a restaurant employee and manager, under Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station concerned.

Following the registration of the case, Satendra went absconding. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to trace his whereabouts.

Krishna Gopal Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, said the prima facie allegation was found to be true, after which the restaurant was sealed.

“We are conducting continuous raids to locate Satendra, who has gone underground. Attempts are being made to recover the mobile phone in which the recorded footage is suspected to be stored,” said the officer in charge of the police station concerned.

