Hidden cameras in ‘concealed cabin’: Bijnor restaurant sealed, FIR registered against manager for filming, blackmailing young couples

The Uttar Pradesh Police Saturday sealed a restaurant in Bijnor and registered an FIR against one of the employees of the eatery for allegedly filming private moments of young couples.

The accused used to discreetly ask young couples to sit in a concealed cabin located beneath the staircase of the restaurant and film them through hidden cameras.

The matter came to light after locals staged a protest Thursday, alleging that the recorded footage was being used in an attempt to blackmail the couples.

After verifying the allegations, the police registered an FIR against Satendra, a restaurant employee and manager, under Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station concerned.