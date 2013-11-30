Help death: BSP MP Dhananjay denied bail

A sessions court on Friday denied bail to BSP MP Dhananjay Singh who,along with his wife,has been arrested in connection with the death of their domestic help,35-year-old Rakhi Bhadra.

While rejecting bail,the court observed that he (Dhananjay) had not only failed to prevent acts of atrocities by his wife,but had also actively participated in the torture of their domestic helps.

… having regard to the fact that applicant/accused (MP) has been reasonably connected with the offence in question and has tried to tamper with evidence,besides the fact that there is reasonable apprehension that if applicant is released on bail,he might intimidate,influence or try to win over the witnesses,I find that there are no grounds to grant bail to the applicant/accused, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma held.

Dhananjay has been accused of destroying evidence and not informing police about the helps death immediately. He has also been charged under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act for employing a minor as domestic help. Jagriti,meanwhile, faces charges under Sections 302 (murder),307 (attempt to murder),344 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court noted that statements given by the two other domestic helps employed in the MPs South Avenue residence had revealed gory details of continuous diabolic acts and omissions on his part in not only allowing his wife to beat the helps,but also in encouraging and shielding her.

The judge said investigation revealed that Dhananjay himself participated in torturing his domestic helps whenever they complained against his wife.

Having regard to the profile of the applicant/accused who has been involved in as many as 31 heinous crimes including murder,extortion,kidnapping and dacoity,it is not difficult to assume that if he is enlarged on bail,he can influence the witnesses and thereby hamper the course of justice, it said further.

In his bail plea,Dhananjay had claimed he had not been in Delhi when Rakhi had died,and had been falsely accused for political reasons.

