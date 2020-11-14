Held on way to Hathras: Bail pleas of members of CFI, their driver rejected

The bail applications of Rahman, Masood and Alam were moved to sessions court after their bail pleas were rejected in the lower court of Mathura.

A sessions court in Mathura on Friday rejected the bail applications of two members of Campus Front of India (CFI) and their driver, who were arrested, along with a journalist, on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The CFI is the students’ wing of the Popular Front of India.

Atiq-ur-Rahman (25), Masood Ahmed (26) and Alam (26) are facing several charges, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, said police.

“The court today rejected the bail applications of Atiq-ur-Rahman, Masood and Alam. On Thursday, after hearing argument from both sides, the court had reserved its order,” said Shiv Ram Singh, government counsel, Mathura.

The bail applications of Rahman, Masood and Alam were moved to sessions court after their bail pleas were rejected in the lower court of Mathura.

All the four accused, including journalist Siddique Kappan, are presently lodged in the Mathura district jail. Siddique Kappan’s bail application was not moved has not been moved to the local court of Mathura yet. Kappan’s habeas corpus is pending in the apex court and its next hearing is on November 16.

On October 4, Mathura police caught all four persons at Maant toll plaza while they were on way to Hathras after the 19-year-old Dalit woman died.

The next day, the police lodged a case against them.

