Health worker flouts vaccination rule, inoculates 20 outside designated venue

A case of negligence and violation of Covid-19 vaccination rules has been reported in Barabanki district, where an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) allegedly inoculated at least 20 beneficiaries in their village instead of the designated hospital.

Taking cognizance of the alleged incident, the Barabanki district administration removed the medical officer in-charge of vaccination in the area on Monday. The district Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) has been ordered to conduct an inquiry. Action will also be taken against the midwife if she is found guilty.

The medical officer in-charge, Rajiv Dixit, is also the Chief Medical Superintendent of the local community health centre. According to reports, midwife Naseem Sultana went to Saidanpur village in the Ramnagar area on March 17 to give the shots to beneficiaries at the local community health centre. District Magistrate (DM) Adarsh Singh told The Indian Express that even though only eligible people were vaccinated, the process was in clear violation of the government’s policy and protocol. He added that the administration had absolutely zero tolerance for such violations, even in the absence of a malafide intent.



“It has been confirmed that only eligible people, who were either above 60 years or above 45 years with co-morbidities, were given the shots. However, they apparently were not vaccinated at the designated Community Health Centre or Primary Health Centre. After the incident came to light on Monday, I ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the ACMO, and have removed the medical officer in-charge with immediate effect. If the inquiry report finds that he was guilty, then further action will be taken against him. We will also crack the whip on the ANM,” said DM Singh.

District CMO VS Chauhan said those vaccinated did not suffer any complications.

According to the magistrate, the inquiry will try to find out if the midwife did this on her own, and figure out how she managed to sneak the vaccines out of the designated premises. The inquiry is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Adarsh Singh added.

The magistrate said given that Sultana used the cold chain and storage boxes, the vaccines were not damaged while being transported to the village.



In the first phase of the vaccination, healthcare workers were given the shots. Next, other frontline workers, including the police, home guards, revenue officials, municipal corporation members, prison workers, civil defence, disaster management teams and paramilitary forces, were vaccinated. In phase three, the government allowed the inoculation of those above 60 years or those above 45 years with co-morbidities.