Health supervisor held for giving ‘fake’ Covid jabs

The Varanasi police arrested a health supervisor posted at a primary community health centre for allegedly giving fake injections on the pretext of Covid vaccine. He was charging Rs 20-Rs 50 for each injection, police said.

The matter came to light when two residents of a village in Pindra approached the Superintendent at a local primary health centre, claiming that they were vaccinated without registration and did not receive certificates either.

A team of health officials went to the village to verify the claims because no such vaccination drive was on there. It was found that the arrested accused, 50-year-old Mohan Ram, was allegedly injecting Dexona (anti-allergic injection) and Aciloc (an injection for gas trouble) and taking money from villagers by claiming that they were being vaccinated against Covid-19.

A case was registered against Mohan Ram at the Sindhaura police station in Varanasi Rural under relevant section of the Medico Legal Act. He was produced before a court in Varanasi that sent him to judicial custody, said station officer of Sindhaura police station, Sanjit Bahadur Singh.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Varanasi, B B Singh, has ordered an inquiry. “Further action against the accused will be taken only after getting inquiry report,” said the CMO.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify people who were given injections by the accused.

The accused is posted at an additional PHC in Kashipur which falls under the PHC, Pindra, for around two decades.

According to the police, Mohan Ram frequently visited the village in the name of a ‘Covid vaccination drive’. He told locals that they don’t need to register themselves in order to get the ‘vaccine’.

“Two days ago, I got a call from a local resident who claimed that despite being vaccinated, he has not been given certificate. Local residents told that an employee of primary health center visited the village and gave them vaccine. I could not understand how it could be possible because no such scheme was going,” said Superintendent, Primary health center, Dr Harish Chandra Maurya.

A team of health officials was sent to Kashipur and other neighbour village to verify the claim.

“The team informed that Mohan Ram was giving injection in the name of corona vaccine to local resident. We found Dexona and Aciloc injection from his procession,” added Maurya.

Dexona is an anti allergic injection and Aciloc is an injection of gas.

He added that they have began a drive to identify people to whom Mohan Ram gave injection. “We have so far identified 10 people. Asha workers are visiting villages and collecting details about those persons,” added Maurya.

When contacted, Superintendent of police, Varanasi Rural, Amit Verma said during preliminary inquiry it came to light that accused was charging Rs 20 to 50 from people for injection.