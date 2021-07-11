Health condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh improving, says hospital

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain called on Kalyan Singh at the hospital in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is improving, the hospital said on Sunday.

It said institute’s Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis. “The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative with the staff engaged in his care. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are taking rounds and are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Today, he is better than yesterday,” the SGPGI said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.