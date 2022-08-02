scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Health boost: Govt plans to install emergency medical care system

The emergency medical care system will have its own integrated trauma and emergency system with a call centre and command centre in place, and the facility for “live emergency monitoring system”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 2, 2022 4:18:17 am
After facing resentment from some of its own leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had promised to provide a better healthcare system in the next five years.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to put in place an emergency medical care system on the lines of Covid command centre and the existing police emergency system.

The emergency medical care system will have its own integrated trauma and emergency system with a call centre and command centre in place, and the facility for “live emergency monitoring system”. Also, the emergency medical and trauma care would be provided free of cost for the first 48 hours.

“A system of live emergency monitoring will be developed through which anyone in need can call and will be connected to the first responders, who would help the person in need by connecting them with the kind of hospital their condition would require, such as Level-1, Level-2 hospital, or if the patient needs any specialised medical care, then the first responders will connect them with the hospital that has the required facility,” Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical Education) said.

The benefit will be provided through 35 government medical colleges and institutions in the state, and the plan is to involve about 30 private medical colleges in the later phases as well.

Since the first 48 hours are very critical in case of a medical emergency, therefore all those registered people would be provided free of cost emergency care in government medical colleges, Kumar added.

All the ambulances installed with GPS will be connected with the system that will make it easier to pick up the patients, and can also be tracked in real time. Also, ambulance service will be available on call.

Sources said that the cost of setting up the system would be Rs 3,000 crore. Out of the Rs 3,000 crore proposed investment, Rs 1,614 crore will be spent for developing healthcare facilities in five years, while about Rs 550 crore has been proposed for free treatment of trauma and non-trauma patients, and another Rs 300 crore for enhancing ambulance services, including plan to purchase about 750 new ambulances with advanced life support system. Another Rs 165 crore have been allocated for operation of ambulances, while about Rs 125 crore has been proposed for annual expenditure of call centre, command centre, maintenance etc.

“The new system will assist in easy admission in hospitals as patients and their attendants would know where to go in case of emergency. It will avoid instances of patients running from one hospital to another in search of the beds,” Kumar added.

However, sources said the system is still in its initial stages and the entire plan would be implemented in a phased-manner in the next five years.



After facing resentment from some of its own leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had promised to provide a better healthcare system in the next five years.

