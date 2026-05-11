Headmaster, teacher booked for promoting religious activities at UP government school

Sources said Sambhal Basic Education Officer Alka Sharma suspended the two teachers as well as the acting headmaster pending further disciplinary action. (File image)

A headmaster and an assistant teacher at a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have been booked for promoting religious activities on campus, after allegations surfaced that they encouraged students to wear hijabs and skull caps, police said.

The headmaster is currently on medical leave.

Following an official inquiry into the allegations, sources said Sambhal Basic Education Officer Alka Sharma suspended the two teachers as well as the acting headmaster pending further disciplinary action.

Umesh Solanki, Station House Officer of Nakhasa police station, confirmed that a case had been registered against the two teachers following a formal complaint. He said they have been booked on charges including statements conducing to public mischief and criminal conspiracy, adding that no arrest has been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.