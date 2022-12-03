Headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh, 3 neighbours booked

A 45-YEAR-OLD headmaster of a government school was allegedly shot dead in Azamgarh on Thursday, police said on Friday. The family of the victim — Sanjay Yadav — alleged that the murder was the fallout of rivalry over panchayat election, police said.

An FIR was registered against three persons, including one Virendra Yadav, at the Jiyanpur police station in Azamgarh. No arrests have been made yet, said station officer of Jiyanpur police station, Yadvendra Pandey. Police said they are on the lookout for three accused — all neighbours of the victim.

Sanjay Yadav hailed from Goritpati village and is survived by his wife and four children, including three daughters. Sanjay’s father Rajbali Yadav is a former pradhan of the village. Sanjay was headmaster of a school in Akhipurvillage. Police said the present village pradhan is (accused) Virendra Yadav’s wife Sumitra Devi.

According to the police, when Sanjay was on his way to the school on his motorcycle on Thursday morning, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came from behind and shot at him before fleeing. Local residents reached the spot and took Sanjay to a hospital where he died during treatment.