He claimed his wife and son were murdered. Then came an OTP

It was an OTP message about a change in Aadhaar card details that helped police in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti crack what was believed to be a murder case, only to discover that no crime had taken place at all.

The case dates back to November 4, 2024.

Police said the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, claimed his wife left their home in Basti’s Paikolia, taking her jewellery and their son, and had not returned. Suspecting his in-laws, the 35-year-old trader lodged a complaint accusing them of allegedly murdering the duo and dumping their bodies in a river.

Based on his complaint, police said a case was registered under charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

Police then launched an extensive search operation, questioned several persons, and conducted raids but to no avail. They could not establish a motive for the alleged crime either.

Then came a breakthrough a month ago — in the form of a One-Time Password.

Sandeep informed police that someone had attempted to change the mobile number linked to his wife’s Aadhaar card. Since his number was registered, he received an OTP alert about the modification attempt.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Captainganj police station, Atul Srivastava, said the complainant received a message that certain details on the Aadhaar card were being modified. “Based on the updated information reflected on the Aadhaar card, we intensified our investigation,” he said.

Using technical surveillance, police tracked the mobile number used to update the Aadhaar card to Sikar district in Rajasthan. On the instructions of senior officials, a police team was dispatched — and what they found left them stumped.

Sandeep’s wife, aged 29, was alive. Police said she was living with another man. The team subsequently brought her back to Basti along with her two sons — aged 5 and a three month old.

A different story emerges

The woman, police said, was then questioned. What happened in 2024 and how did she get to Sikar?

She told police she did not wish to live with Sandeep, claiming he showed little concern for her or her needs. Distressed, she said she had gone to her parents’ home in Pilkhanv with her son.

On July 1, 2024, she said she left their home with the intention of ending her life. Police said she told them she went to Ayodhya, where she attempted to jump in front of a vehicle. However, she was rescued by a man, a resident of Rajasthan.

According to police, the woman said the man, who earns his livelihood through odd jobs, took her to his home and they began living together. She later gave birth to a son, who is now three months old.

Police said the woman has told them she doesn’t want to go back to her husband, and wants to live with the Rajasthan man of her own free will.

As for the Aadhaar card, police said she had attempted to update the details to enroll her son in school. “Since the woman was physically present at the centre where the Aadhaar details were being updated, the changes were carried out without requiring an OTP,” said SHO Srivastava.

As for Sandeep, he said he wants his son back but claimed his wife was not ready to hand him over. “I am deeply worried about my son’s future,” he added.