HC sets aside acquittal, sentences Mukhtar Ansari to 7 years in jail

Nearly two years after a lower court acquitted Mukhtar Ansari in a case of assault on a jailer, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sentenced the gangster-turned politician to seven years imprisonment in the 19-year-old case after finding him guilty of threatening and pointing a revolver at the jailer while he was lodged in Lucknow district jail in 2003. Ansari has also been fined Rs 37,000.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on an appeal filed by the state government against the special court’s verdict in December 2020.

The case dates back to April 23, 2003, when the complainant, SK Awasthi, was the jailor at the Lucknow district jail. He alleged that a group of people had come to meet Ansari, who was then an MLA and was lodged in jail. “Awasthi ordered that the visitors be frisked. Annoyed at the order, Ansari abused the jailer and threatened to get him killed when he got out of the jail…” the prosecution said.

Based on Awasthi’s complaint at Alambagh police station in Lucknow on April 28, 2003, an FIR was registered against Ansari under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Ansari has been found guilty on all three charges – IPC sections 353, 504, and 506.

Setting aside the lower court’s order, the HC said the trial court had completely ignored the evidence submitted by the prosecution witness and had only considered “his (Awasthi’s) cross-examination”.

“The approach of the trial court is palpably erroneous…The impugned judgment and order passed by the learned trial court is unsustainable… It can be seen that law is very clear and that the appellant court should not interfere with the judgment and order of acquittal unless the said judgment is perverse or the view taken by the trial court is an impossible view. It is also well settled that testimony of hostile witness does not get effaced completely and washed off record, but it is for the court to closely scrutinize the testimony of such witness in the facts and circumstances of the cases and take into consideration while convicting or acquitting the accused that part of the testimony of such witness which supports the prosecution case and can be relied on for convicting the accused,” the court added.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the verdict, Awasthi said: “Justice has been delivered now.” He retired from service in 2013.