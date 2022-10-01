scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

HC rejects 82 pleas seeking quashing of charges against Azam Khan

Azam, the chancellor of the varsity, has been booked and chargesheeted in all the 27 cases and in some of cases, former Rajya Sabha member and Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan are also accused and chargesheeted. All 27 cases were lodged in 2019.

Azam Khan, allahabad high court, Allahabad high court order, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAzam Khan

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed 82 petitions filed by office-bearers of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, headed by former minister Azam Khan, seeking quashing of chargesheets in 27 cases lodged for alleged land grabbing to expand the premises of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The petitions were filed by seven office-bearers of the trust and the university, including former circle officer Aaley Hasan, who was the chief security officer of the varsity. Azam, the chancellor of the varsity, has been booked and chargesheeted in all the 27 cases and in some of cases, former Rajya Sabha member and Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan are also accused and chargesheeted. All 27 cases were lodged in 2019.

The cases were lodged at Azeem Nagar police station on the complaints of local farmers who had alleged that they were threatened and illegally detained by Aaley Hasan and were forced to part with their land. The farmers had also alleged that Azam Khan and Hasan had threatened to implicate them in fake cases if they refused to give their land to the varsity for its expansion.

“They did not execute the sale deeds in favour of the university in spite of it, but former minister Azam Khan and former CO (City) Aaley Hasan Khan forcibly took possession of their lands and included it in the campus of the University,” reads the order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
More from Lucknow

Dismissing the petitions, Justice Samit Gopal said, “Thus, it is trite law that at the stage of quashing only the material of the prosecution has to be seen and the court cannot delve into the defence of the accused and then proceed to examine the matter on its merit by weighing the evidence so produced.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:19:27 am
Next Story

Maheep Gupta appointed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife)

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement