HC proposes Rs 10L ex gratia for kin of kids mauled by dogs

The Allahabad High Court has “proposed” a compensation of Rs 10 lakh while hearing a petition filed by the father of a child who was killed by stray dogs in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area earlier in April this year.

In an order passed by Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Rajnish Kumar, the court observed, “Accordingly, we direct Lucknow Nagar Nigam to file an affidavit as to why adequate compensation which we propose to be a sum of Rs. 10,00,000/- may not be awarded to the family of the deceased child.”

The court was hearing the petition filed by Mohammad Shabab, whose children Jannat Fatima (5) and son Mohammad Raza (7) were mauled by stray dogs on April 6. While Raza succumbed, Fatima was seriously injured.

Advocate Mohd Qumail Ahmad, who represented Shabab, argued that the family members “are entitled to be paid monetary compensation”.

In an earlier order passed on April 7, the court had asked the Additional Advocate General to apprise Lucknow District Magistrate and to seek instructions as to how the family of the deceased boy child can be monetarily compensated.