HC extends interim stay on notification for UP urban local body polls till Dec 20

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended its interim stay order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing notification for the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh till December 20.

The High Court is hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that the reservation process for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) has not been followed by the state government for the urban local body polls.

On Monday, while hearing the petitions, the Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Saurabh Srivastava restrained the SEC from issuing notification till Tuesday and directed the state government not to make the final order based on the draft order issued by a notification on December 5.

On Tuesday, the government sought a day’s time.

“We apprised the court today about the instruction received from the state government. Another petition seeking reservation for trans gender was also filed today. The court directed us to file a composite counter affidavit covering all the legal issues in the pending petitions in three days. Further, two days’ time has been given to the petitioners to file a rejoinder affidavit. The court has fixed December 20 for the next hearing. Till then, the interim stay has been extended,” Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi said.

The petitions challenged the notification issued by the state government on December 5 under Section 9-A(5)(3)(b) of the Municipalities Act 1916, read with Rule 7 of the UP Municipalities (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules 1994.

The petitioners alleged that the entire exercise of reservation of seats in the municipalities is being carried out by the state government in “complete derogation and defiance” of the mandate of the Supreme Court in the case of Suresh Mahajan vs State of Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioners submitted that the Supreme Court clearly mandated the states and Union Territories and their respective Election Commissions that until the triple test formality is completed in all respect by the state government, no reservation for OBCs can be provided.

They further argued that Supreme Court directed that in case such exercise cannot be completed before issuing the election schedule, the seats, except those reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, must be notified for the general category.

But by inclusion of certain seats shown to be reserved for OBCs in its December 5 notification — though a tentative draft order — it is clear that state government is going to provide

reservation to the OBCs as well without following the mandate of the Supreme Court, the petitioners argued, adding the triple test formality has not been completed in the state till date.

At present, there are 762 urban local bodies, including 17 municipal corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 545 Nagar Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh.

In its December 5 draft, four mayoral seats were reserved for OBCs. While Aligarh and Mathura-Vrindavan were reserved for OBC women, Meerut and Prayagraj were shown reserved for OBC candidates.

In seats of chairpersons in 200 Nagar Palika Parishads (NPP), 27 seats have been served for SCs and 9 among them are for SC women. A total of 54 seats have been reserved for OBCs and 18 of them are for OBC women. In the remaining seats, 40 have been reserved for women.

For chairperson in 545 Nagar Panchayats, 73 seats were shown reserved for SCs and 25 of them for SC women. One seat has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) women. For OBCs, 147 seats have been reserved and 49 of them for OBC women.

After disposal of objections and reservations, the final notification will be issued.