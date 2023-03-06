HC cancels bail of accused: ‘Seems it’s Atiq’s writ, not govt’s, that runs’

While cancelling the bail order of Farhan, an accused in the 2005 murder of then BSP legislator Raju Pal in Prayagraj, the Allahabad High Court last Thursday observed that instead of the government’s writ, it seemed that Atiq Ahmed’s writ ran in the Dhoomanganj area of the city.

Farhan, who was booked along with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed for the murder of Raju Pal and his two security guards, got bail on November 24, 2005, from a Prayagraj court. Granting him bail, the local court directed “that he would not tamper the evidence, give threat to the witnesses and commit any offence in future”. He was booked for rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy among others.

In 2019, Krishna Kumar Pal alias Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Raju Pal, had moved the High Court, seeking cancellation of Farhan’s bail, alleging threats from him.

Two weeks ago, on February 24, Umesh Pal and his two guards were killed in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj almost akin to the 2005 murder. Six days after the murder, the HC cancelled Farhan’s bail, saying “he is a hardened criminal” and was booked in 26 criminal cases since his release on bail in 2005.

“While on bail, the accused (Farhan) committed three offences under IPC section 302 (murder), three under section 364 (kidnapping), two under section 307 (attempt to murder), and one under section 376-D (gangrape), besides offences under the Gangsters Act, Goonda Act, Arms Act and SC/ST Act,” the HC said.

“It appears that in the area of Dhomanganj police station, the writ of the state government does not run, rather writ of dreaded criminal, Atiq Ahmed runs,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said in his order.