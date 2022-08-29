scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

HC asks Mathura court to decide on plea seeking ASI survey in 4 months

It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Idgah was built by demolishing it.

Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. (Photo: Creative Commons)

The Allahabad High Court directed a Mathura court on Monday to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an ASI survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.

Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order on a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.

The petition was filed in the high court seeking an expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.

Kansa had imprisoned Krishna’s parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now. It is the birth place of Krishna, the application claims.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:31:06 pm
