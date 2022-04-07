Have told officials Ayodhya airport should be ready along with Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath

On a day the Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for transfer of about 318 acre land for the upcoming Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has asked the officials to ensure that the airport becomes functional “by the time Ram Lalla moves to his new temple next year”.

He said air connectivity will help connect history with the present time and make Ayodhya the “most beautiful city in the world”. He added, “When Lord Ram had come back from Sri Lanka, he had come on the pushpak viman. It should be attempted to complete the construction of this airport by next year when the temple construction would also be complete.”

Claiming that soon Uttar Pradesh will become the only state to not just boast of the maximum number of airports but also be the only state to have five international airports, including Asia’s largest Jewar Airport and the upcoming international airport in Ayodhya.

Adityanath said that when his government had come to power for the first time in 2017 there were just two fully-functional airports in the state —Lucknow and Varanasi. Adityanath claimed that very soon the state will have a total of 19 airports.

He added, “The entire land required for the first phase has been made available and only 86 acre remains, which would also be made available in the next two months.”

Claiming that the day of signing of the lease document is also auspicious because of the ongoing Navaratri, Adityanath said that sentiments of every common citizen of the country are linked with the holy city of Ayodhya, who see it as an auspicious place.

He also gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the air connectivity available for the common citizens and for “Uttar Pradesh showing fastest improvement in the air connectivity across the country in the last five year”. He added that the Prime Minister has made air connectivity available even for them who wear slippers.