Have set target of establishing 10,700 MW solar projects in state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has set a target of establishing 10,700 megawatts (MW) capacity solar energy projects in the state that would include 6,400 MW of mega-utility scale solar projects and 4,300 MW of rooftop solar power plants.

Addressing the third Global Renewable Energy Investor’s meet and expo, the Chief Minister said that out of 1,122 MW capacity solar projects for which the tender has already been awarded to private player, projects of 500 MW capacity would be commissioned by March next year.

A total of 229 MW capacity of grid-connected solar rooftop power plant has already been established in the state, he said.

“In-principal approval has also been given by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to set up “Ultra Mega Renewable Solar Power Park” of 1200 MW capacity in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand under a Central government’s scheme. This will be established by Bundelkhand Solar Energy Limited – a joint venture of UPNEDA and NHPC,” the CM said, adding that under the Centre’s scheme approval has also been given to set up two solar parks of 600 MW capacity each in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts of Bundelkhand.

The target is to connect 20,000 private water pumps with solar energy in the state by 2022, he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the “Saubhagya Scheme”, the Government has also set the target to connect houses, where electrification is not possible, with solar energy.

“The target is to ensure electrification of 1 lakh houses in the state with solar power pack. About 45,000 houses have already been connected through solar energy,” Adityanath said.

Committing for exploring possibilities in bio-fuel sector as well, the Chief Minister said that for promoting setting up of bio-fuel related units in the state, different exemptions are being given including, redemption of State GST for 10 years, 100 per cent exemption on stamp duty on purchase of land among others.

The Chief Minister said that so far, 14 such proposals have already been approved for production of bio-fuel in the state.

