Hathras woman’s death: Mathura court rejects bail pleas of CFI members

A sessions court in Mathura Friday rejected the bail applications of two Campus Front of India (CFI) members and their driver who were arrested last month, along with a journalist, on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped, and murdered.

Atiq-ur-Rahman (25), Masood Ahmed (26) and Alam (26) are facing several charges, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, said police.

“The court today rejected the bail applications of Atiq-ur-Rahman, Masood and Alam. On Thursday, after hearing argument from both sides, the court had reserved its order,” said Shiv Ram Singh, government counsel, Mathura.

The bail applications of Rahman, Masood and Alam were moved to sessions court after their bail pleas were rejected in the lower court of Mathura.

All the four accused, including journalist Siddique Kappan, are presently lodged in the Mathura district jail. Siddique Kappan’s bail application was not moved.

On October 4, Mathura police caught all four persons at Maant toll plaza while they were on way to Hathras after the 19-year-old Dalit woman died.

The next day, the police lodged a case against them at Maant police station for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind their visit to Hathras. The case was lodged on charges, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, etc) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

