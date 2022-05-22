Hathras: Victim’s family firm on CBI probe, plan to meet CM

The family of the Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) worker who died allegedly in police custody in Hathras said on Saturday that they plan to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and push for a CBI probe into the case.

According to police, Rajkumar alias Raju, a local businessman at Bisana village, was detained following a clash between two groups on Monday and brought to Chandpa police station along with another accused Akash.

“An hour later, the other man returned home, but my father was not released,” said Chauhan’s daughter Sakshi.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Later, we were told that our father was being taken to a hospital as his condition worsened. We rushed to the hospital where the doctor told the policemen in our presence that his condition was not well and cannot be discharged. But the policemen forcibly took our father to Chandpa police station. Around 5 am on Tuesday, we were told that he has died. We went back to the Chandpa police station and saw the body that bore several injury marks,” said Chauhan’s son Manvendra. The family alleged that Chauhan was killed by the policemen at the behest of Udaybhan Singh with whom the family has a decade-old rivalry over a 50-bigha farm plot.

“Five days have passed since my father died following police torture at Chandpa police station but no arrests have so far been made. We have demanded a CBI probe into the incident and that those who are responsible for my father’s death be arrested. We are hopeful that the chief minister take tough action to ensure justice,” said Sakshi.

“I have forwarded a letter to the CM through email requesting him to spare time for the family so that justice could be ensured,” said chief of BJP ’s Hathras unit Gaurav Arya.

Five policemen including the incharge of Chandpa police station were suspended on Tuesday. Three FIRs have been registered, which include the attempt to murder charge against two policemen.

Meanwhile, quoting the post-mortem report, police said that Chauhan had died of cardiac arrest. “In this case, there is no police involvement… We have deployed adequate police force in the village to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” Girish Kumar Gautam, the new in-charge of the Chandpa police station had told The Indian Express on May 19.