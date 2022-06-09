Hathras police custodial death: Magisterial probe report submitted to DM

The report of a magisterial inquiry into the alleged police custodial death of a Hindu Jagran Manch worker at Bisana village of Hathras last month was submitted to District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan on Tuesday. Also, Rs 5 lakh was given to the victim’s family from the CM’s Discretionary Fund.

Rajkumar alias Raju Chauhan, 50, died on May 17 after he was detained during a clash. His family claimed that Chauhan died after he was beaten up in police custody, but the post-mortem concluded that he died of cardiac arrest.

While Additional District Magistrate Mohammed Moinul Islam conducted the magisterial inquiry, the police probe was transferred to Aligarh police as Chauhan’s family had questioned the credibility of the local police in investigating the matter.

Five policemen, including the then in-charge of Chandpa Police Station, and four others have been booked for murder in the case. Police have arrested two accused so far.

“We have been demanding a CBI probe to ensure a free and impartial probe to ensure that culprits should be arrested. No policemen have been arrested so far,” said Chauhan’s daughter Sakshi Chauhan.