Hathras Holi row: Man booked for ‘forcing’ youth from minority community to chant slogans, smearing colour on them

In a third video that surfaced later, the accused is purportedly heard claiming that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments and had only wished people ‘Happy Holi’. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly forcibly smearing colour on two youths from a minority community on Holi, after making them get down from their tempo and chant slogans, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

The alleged incident came to light on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media.

Police said the accused, Devendra Chaudhary alias Bhola, has been booked under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Shadabad police station.

Station House Officer of Shadabad police station, Vijay Singh, said the accused was taken into preventive custody on charges of breach of peace and produced before the court. Circle Officer, Hathras, Amit Pathak, said the accused later got bail.