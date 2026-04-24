Man accused of abducting Class XI student ‘dies by suicide’ in UP police custody

Police claimed the girl gave a statement against him and Chandrapal found out about it. (File Photo)

A 27-year-old labourer, arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl from a minority community, was found dead in the washroom of a police station in Hathras on Thursday evening.

Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police claimed he died by suicide.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hathras, said the Station House Officer and a constable on duty at the time have been suspended for negligence and a case registered against them.

The girl, a Class XI student, was traced and rescued from Ghaziabad. The SP said she has been sent to a government-run protection home for care and supervision.