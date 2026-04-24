Man accused of abducting Class XI student ‘dies by suicide’ in UP police custody

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A 27-year-old labourer, arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl from a minority community, was found dead in the washroom of a police station in Hathras on Thursday evening.
Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police claimed he died by suicide.
Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hathras, said the Station House Officer and a constable on duty at the time have been suspended for negligence and a case registered against them.
The girl, a Class XI student, was traced and rescued from Ghaziabad. The SP said she has been sent to a government-run protection home for care and supervision.
According to police, the girl’s father had lodged a kidnapping complaint on April 16 against an unidentified person. During the investigation, officers analysed mobile phone records and identified Chandrapal, who had allegedly been in contact with the girl through social media.
On Thursday, the girl was traced and brought to Hathras. The accused was arrested and brought there for questioning the same evening, police said.
Police claimed the girl gave a statement against him and Chandrapal found out about it.
Shortly afterward, police said he asked to use the toilet and an officer assigned on lock-up duty took him to the washroom. When he reportedly failed to emerge after several minutes, police claimed the officer entered the washroom and found him hanging.
Senior officers were immediately informed, and other personnel at the police station were alerted.
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