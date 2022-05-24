Hathras ‘custodial death’: 2 held, security beefed up

Hathras police have arrested two persons – aged 19 and 22 years old — in connection with the alleged custodial death of a Hindu Jagran Manch worker last Monday. A total of 17 people, including five policemen, are named as accused in the death case registered at Chandpa police station. While the five policemen have been suspended, a murder FIR has been registered against two of them.

“We have arrested two accused so far. They have been identified as Aakash (22) and Shubham (19). We have deployed policemen in the village to ensure peace,” said Girish Chand Gautam, the in-charge of Chandpa police station.

Additional District Magistrate Mohammed Moinul Islam, who is conducting a magisterial inquiry into the case, has urged residents of Bisana village to submit whatever evidence they have in connection with the incident by May 26.

Meanwhile, RSS, BJP workers and members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha have been meeting the family of 50-year-old Rajkumar alias Raju Chauhan. The family has been demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

Last Monday, Chauhan was detained by police following a clash between two groups at Bisana. A few hours later, Chauhan died. His family said that Chauhan died in police custody after he was beaten up. Quoting the post-mortem report, police said that Chauhan died of cardiac arrest.