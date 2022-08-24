scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Hathras ‘Conspiracy’ Case: HC grants bail to driver who ferried Kappan

Makes distinction from Kappan case: ‘No incriminating material found from Alam’

Siddique Kappan was arrested on Oct 5, 2020

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a cab driver, who was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two others on October 5, 2020, while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gangraped.

Granting bail to Mohammad Alam (33), a resident of Rampur, the Division Bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav said, “There appears no reasonable ground for believing that the accusations against the appellant are prima facie, true.”

“Prima facie, there appears no complicity and involvement of the appellant with the terrorist activities or any other activity against the nation,” the Bench said.

Alam, Delhi-based journalist Kappan, and PFI members Atikur Rahman and Masud Ahmad were booked under UAPA and on charges of sedition and other IPC sections and IT Act by UP Police. Alam’s bail plea was earlier rejected by an NIA special court. The Special Task Force had filed a chargesheet against the accused in April last year.

However, the High Court drew a distinction between Alam’s case and that of Kappan. “The case of this accused appellant (Alam) is distinguished to the case of co-accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his (Kappan’s) possession. He is a press reporter and a laptop and a mobile phone recovered from his possession, incriminating articles and video clips etc. were found inter-alia. Admittedly, no such incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the present accused appellant (Alam).”

Advocate Amarjeet Singh Rakhra, who represented Alam, submitted that Alam “was just ferrying the passengers in his taxi to the place of their destination”. “The offences under the sections mentioned in the chargesheet are not made out against the appellant even if the story of the prosecution is believed on its face value,” the lawyer submitted.

Opposing Alam’s bail plea, Additional Government Advocate Umesh Chandra Verma told the court that “sufficient evidence of the use of money received from terror funding to purchase the car being used by him has been found in the investigation”.

