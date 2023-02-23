Hate speech case against Yogi Adityanath: Allahabad HC rejects plea, says petitioner’s resources should be probed

Observing that the petitioner’s “resources to fight/contest the litigation should be a matter of investigation”, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected an application challenging a Gorakhpur court’s decision to dismiss a petition against the final report in a 2007 hate speech case allegedly involving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath was then BJP MP from Gorakhpur when the alleged incident had happened in 2007.

“The petitioner appears to be a busybody who himself is facing several criminal cases, and he has been fighting this case since 2007. The petitioner must have been incurring huge expenses in engaging counsels to contest this case before the trial court, this court and the Supreme Court. His resources to fight/contest the litigation should be a matter of investigation,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in his order on Wednesday.

While dismissing the petition filed by Parvez Parwaz and another person, the court also imposed an “exemplary cost” of Rs 1 lakh “to be deposited in the ‘Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties’ within four weeks”, failing which the same shall be “recovered as arrears of land revenue from estates/assets of the petitioner”.

The court also observed that “there may be some force in the submission” by Additional Advocate General (AAG) Manish Goyal that the “petitioner is an impostor” set up by the “forces” which are against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and “do not want progress of the State of Uttar Pradesh and India”.

“It is for the state to investigate the said aspect, however, this court does not want to say anything further or give any direction in this regard,” the court observed.

On January 27, 2007, a Hindu youth was allegedly killed in a clash between two groups during a Muharram procession in Gorakhpur. Parwaz, a local journalist and activist, had filed a case on September 26, 2008, claiming that Adityanath had delivered speeches seeking “revenge”.

After directions from the HC, an FIR was registered in 2008 . On July 10, 2015, police sought nod from the then SP government, to proceed against Adityanath and former MLC YD Singh, ex-MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, former BJP mayor Anju Chaudhary and former minister Shiv Pratap Shukla. Two months after, Adityanath became the CM in 2017 and the UP government told the High Court that it had refused sanction. In 2018, the High Court dismissed Parwaz’s plea. Meanwhile, in July 2020, a court sentenced Parwaz to life imprisonment in a 2018 gangrape case.