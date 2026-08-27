Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan shot dead in UP’s Shamli, Akhilesh Yadav flags ‘Jat’ angle

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Wednesday evening. According to the Meerut ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Balyan had just stepped out of the gym in the Kotwali police station area when two unidentified assailants opened fire at him. Police said several rounds were fired and Balyan died at the spot.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the attack, saying that Uttar Pradesh’s law-and-order situation had been reduced to “zero”. He also called for a probe into a possible political rivalry and called the killing as an attack on the Jat community.