Hardoi school viral video: Sunbeam School principal faces FIR as she issues clarification

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A school principal in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is being slammed online after a video of her allegedly misbehaving with parents went viral. An FIR has also been lodged against the principal, identified as Mamta Mishra, of Sunbeam School in Civil Lines.
The manager of the school has also been booked following allegations of misbehaviour with a guardian.
The incident took place on April 24, when the complainant, Neelam Verma, visited Sunbeam School regarding her daughter’s education. She alleged that she was pressured to purchase notebooks and was subjected to caste-based remarks and misbehaviour by the school administration.
The case was registered at Kotwali City police station against principal Mamta Mishra, based on Verma’s complaint. It includes charges under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.
A video of the incident had surfaced on social media on April 26, prompting the administration to take cognisance.
District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Ajit Singh has constituted a three-member inquiry committee and inspected the school. During the probe, the institution’s functioning and infrastructure were also reviewed.
In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Ajit Singh said authorities immediately ordered an inquiry and stressed that such behaviour is unacceptable in an educational setting and violates cultural norms. He added that if issues related to recognition or affiliation are found, action will be taken under the RTE Act. The committee will also examine whether the school’s 2009 recognition is valid and whether the incident falls under the department’s jurisdiction. Authorities assured strict action if the principal or staff are found guilty.
#WATCH | Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: On viral video of misconduct with parents, District Basic Education Officer Dr Ajit Singh says, “… A video of a school principal inappropriately scolding parents went viral on Facebook today. Authorities immediately ordered an inquiry, with a… pic.twitter.com/7gRG5VbcQS
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
Officials further said that the school manager’s entry into the premises has been barred with immediate effect to ensure a fair investigation.
Following the backlash, Mishra released a clarification video, stating that she was being pressured by the parent to reduce the child’s fees. She said the school provides free education to those in need and questioned what the fee should be if Rs 1,300 for LKG is considered high. The videos of the alleged misbehaviour and subsequent clarification by Mishra, now doing the rounds, could not be independently verified by The Indian Express.
Mishra said she tried to explain the situation to the parents for a long time and had asked them to return the next day, as a government vaccination programme was underway on the school premises. However, she claimed, the parents refused.
Police said an investigation is underway based on the viral video and witness accounts.
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