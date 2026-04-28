Hardoi school viral video: Sunbeam School principal faces FIR as she issues clarification

A video of the incident had surfaced on social media on April 26, prompting the administration to take cognisance and expedite action. (Screengrab from X @luffyspeaking )

A school principal in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is being slammed online after a video of her allegedly misbehaving with parents went viral. An FIR has also been lodged against the principal, identified as Mamta Mishra, of Sunbeam School in Civil Lines.

The manager of the school has also been booked following allegations of misbehaviour with a guardian.

The incident took place on April 24, when the complainant, Neelam Verma, visited Sunbeam School regarding her daughter’s education. She alleged that she was pressured to purchase notebooks and was subjected to caste-based remarks and misbehaviour by the school administration.

Principal charged with BNS, SC/ST Act provisions

The case was registered at Kotwali City police station against principal Mamta Mishra, based on Verma’s complaint. It includes charges under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.