Hardoi: Refused paan masala, brothers beat 60-year-old man to death

A 60-year-old paan seller was allegedly beaten to death by two brothers after he refused to give them paan masala on credit in Hardoi district’s Jalalpur village Wednesday night.

The main accused — identified as Sonu (21) — has been arrested. His brother Pintu (23) is absconding.

“On Wednesday evening, the deceased Ved Ram and Sonu had an argument over Ved Ram refusing to give him pan masala. Ved Ram reportedly asked Sonu to clear his earlier debts first. It was an altercation over a petty issue. However, Sonu started beating Ved Ram. He was soon joined by his brother Pintu,” said Hardoi SP Alok Priyadarshi.

“When the brothers saw some villagers running towards them, they fled, leaving Ved Ram crying in pain. Before he could be taken to a hospital, he died. The postmortem report said he died of a blow to his private parts,” he added.

An FIR was registered against Sonu, his brother and parents for murder. We are looking for the absconding accused.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App