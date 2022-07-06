Hardoi land dispute: 1987 order by DM against provisions; evict occupants, says Allahabad High Court

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Tuesday ruled that an order passed by the district magistrate of Hardoi district in 1987 regarding the “resumption of the land in favour of private Trust was against the provisions” of Section 132 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950. The court observed that the plot – three acres of “public utility land” – was wrongfully being used by a private company owned by the family of a retired IAS officer, who is now deceased. The court said the current occupants – the family members – of the land must be evicted within 15 days, if this has not already been done. The court has said that then District Magistrate (DM) was not empowered to resume the land for a private person/ Trust in exercise of powers purported to be vested in him under provisions of the Act.

The court said the order by the then DM was “void ab initio inasmuch” as it created the right in respect of the public utility land, which was recorded as “Jangal Dhak” in revenue record.

A Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by one Sharad Kumar Dwivedi. As per the order, the facts of the case were that a private Trust, Gyan Yog Charitable Trust, was created by late Radhey Shyam Agarwal on September 10, 1986. The Trust, said to have been created for charitable purposes, was aimed at providing help to “poor people” through education, medical relief and free accommodation. The order says that the Trust was formed with Rs 5,000, which was the corpus of fixed property of the Trust and that retired IAS officer Radhe Shyam Agarwal became the first Managing Trustee and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

As per records, the plot in question was recorded as ‘Jangal Dhak’ in 1926 and hence was for public utility with control of Gaon Sabha. In 1950, it was rerecorded as ‘Jangal Dhak’. “After the land was transferred in Radhey Shyam Agarwal’s name, it was given on lease by him for annual rent of Rs 250 in favour of Indresh Charan Das for 99 years. A school building was constructed for imparting education up to Class VIII. It was also said that a small charitable hospital was also constructed and there was a homoeopathy dispensary, 10-bedded allopathy hospital which came up on the said land,” the order read.

As per facts of the case, after Radhey Shyam Agarwal’s death in 1999, Hardoi (sadar) Tehsildar directed substitution of name of his eldest son, Rajeev Agarwal and it reflected in revenue records. Rajeev was also the president of the Gyan Yog Charitable Trust and his name “got recorded against the said land”. The court order said “despite no order on record in respect of mutation of name of [Rajeev’s brother] Sanjeev Agarwal in place of Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal, who was made the opposite party in the PIL, “sold a portion of the land” on June 19, 2010 to his sons Yash Vardhan Agarwal and Surya Vardhan Agarwal for a “meagre amount” of Rs 15 lakh. The same year, he sold another portion to son Yash Vardhan Agarwal for Rs 12 lakh to “his close relative, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal”. The names of the three family members were mutated in land records in 2013.

The facts say after the aforesaid sale deeds were executed, the hospital building was demolished and a showroom for Maruti Cars got constructed by Concept Cars Limited, in which Sanjeev Agarwal, his two sons and close relative, Pradeep Agrawal are directors. “It is said that a resolution for sale of the land in favour of the two sons and a close relative of the president of the Trust was passed in the meeting of the Board of Trustees held on 20.9.2009,” read the order. As per the order, the “excuse” for this was that the trust was running into losses as financial aid from the Central and the state governments dried up. Concept Cars Ltd, run by the four family members, then constructed a “full-fledged” showroom over the said property and running a commercial venture for profit. While hearing the PIL, the court on March 18, 2021 asked parties to file their reply and also directed government officials to get the facts verified in the light of the law on this subject. “The Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Revenue, prima facie, found irregularity in the whole process and… directed the District Magistrate, Hardoi to inquire into the matter in detail and take further action against the officials/employees concerned…” the order mentioned. A three-member committee of officials found that the land was for public utility.

On June 4, 2021, the DM cancelled the resumption and allotment order dated of 1987 passed by the then DM, Harodi ordered an FIR under IPC section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent).

The court said that “even if it is believed that the petitioner has some personal grudge or score to settle with opposite party and his sons, the cause espoused by him in this writ petition is of greater public importance and, therefore, this Court in its order dated 18.3.2021 observed that looking at the facts of the case, this Court may treat this writ petition as Public Interest Litigation suo motu”. The court said the family members are “illegal occupants of the land in question (and) are to be evicted”. “With respect to compensation, the appeal(s) shall be heard and decided by the competent authority against the orders passed by the Tehsildar, Sadar, Hardoi expeditiously preferably within a month from the date of the order,” it added.