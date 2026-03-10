‘Will be hard to make meals for guests’: LPG supply hit, UP’s hotels and restaurants count their cylinders

Gupta said a restaurant typically uses two to three LPG cylinders a day, with the demand increasing further during the festival season. (File Photo)

Amid concerns that commercial LPG cylinder supply in Uttar Pradesh could be disrupted by the West Asia conflict, several hotels across the state are staring at a possible disruption in services.

Vineet Kumar Gupta, who runs the popular Madhurima restaurant in Aminabad area of Lucknow, said, “We have no idea what the situation will be like in the next two or three days if the supply is not restored.”

Gupta said a restaurant typically uses two to three LPG cylinders a day, with the demand increasing further during the festival season.

“If the situation persists, some of us may try to shift to diesel or coal to keep our kitchens running, but not every dish cannot be cooked this way. LPG cylinders are essential for our operations,” he said.