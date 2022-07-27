scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga: UP to spend 40 crore to procure 2 crore Tricolours

According to a proposal approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday, 75 per cent (1.5 crore) of the 2 crore flags would be bought from the funds provided by the Panchayati Raj Department, while the rest 25 per cent (50 lakh) would be procured by the funds provided by the Urban Development Department.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
July 27, 2022 4:06:35 am
The minister added that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the state would be observed as a “Jan Andolan”. (File/Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to spend Rs 40 crore on the purchase of 2 crore Tricolours to meet the target of hoisting 4.5 crore flags in the state from August 11 to 17 as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary.

According to a proposal approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday, 75 per cent (1.5 crore) of the 2 crore flags would be bought from the funds provided by the Panchayati Raj Department, while the rest 25 per cent (50 lakh) would be procured by the funds provided by the Urban Development Department. Both the departments will make the requisite funds available to the MSME Department for the purchase of flags.

The cost of a flag has been estimated to be around Rs 20, according to officials.

Hence, according to the Cabinet’s proposal, Rs 30 crore would be provided by the Panchayati Raj Department and the Urban Development Department would provide.

Notably, out of the targeted 4.5 crore flags, 2 crore flags will be procured by the MSME Department, while the remaining 2.5 crore flags would be purchased through different self-help groups, social welfare groups, private units, etc.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being grandly celebrated across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, a target has been set to hoist 4.5 crore flags. Out of these, 2 crore flags will be purchased through the MSME Department. Of 2 crore flags, the money for 75 per cent flags will be provided by the Panchayati Raj Department,” said state Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh.

The minister added that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the state would be observed as a “Jan Andolan”.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, “The MSME Department will float a tender on the GEM (Government e-Marketplace) portal to procure the flags.”

The state Cabinet also cleared a proposal to transfer Rs 1,200 directly to the bank accounts of the parents of students studying in Classes I to VIII for buying uniforms and other items for the academic session 2022-23.

According to the proposal, the money will be transferred to the bank accounts of the parents under the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, said officials.

Minister for Basic Education Sandeep Singh said, “Earlier, the government used to give Rs 1,100 for school uniforms, shoes, socks and sweaters, but now additional Rs 100 would be provided for pens, pencils, copies, sharpeners and erasers.”

The minister said the benefit would be provided to 2 crore students.

Notably, Rs 600 is meant for two uniforms, Rs 175 for a school bag, Rs 125 for shoes and socks and Rs 200 for a sweater, while an additional Rs 100 will be provided for four copies, two pens, two pencils, two erasers and two sharpeners.

