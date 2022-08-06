scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’: Senior officials set for Tiranga Transit Tour

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 6, 2022 5:23:17 am
In total, 13 officials have been allocated 75 districts to cover from August 11 to August 14 and oversee the activities. (Representational/File)

TO ENSURE proper implementation and monitoring of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, in which the state government has set a target of hoisting the Tricolour in around 4.5 crore households, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department has assigned its senior officials of “Tiranga Transit Tour”. This tour would be conducted by senior officials, who have been assigned districts, from August 11-14. During this tour, these officials would oversee the implementation of the programme in the districts allocated to them.

As per the guidelines, these officials, who include Principal Secretary to special secretary rank officials, would be expected to organise “grant events” for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme in the district allotted to them by coordinating with the concerned local body officials, review the implementation of the program and would then be expected to also submit their reports to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Deparment.

While Principal Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat has been assigned Kannauj, Firozabad, Agra, Mathura and Gutam Buddh Nagar districts for “Tiranga Transit Tour”. Secretary Urban Development, Anil Kumar has been alloted Barabanki, Ayodhya, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Lucknow.

Special secretary Sunil Kumar, has been allotted Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Banda and Chitrakoot. Other officials, who have been allotted districts include Special Secretaries of Urban Development, Director, Urban Local Body directorate; Joint Managing Director Administration, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam; Director SUDA, Additional Director SUDA, Additional Director training Urban Local body Directorate.

More from Lucknow

In total, 13 officials have been allocated 75 districts to cover from August 11 to August 14 and oversee the activities. The government is marking Independence Week from August 11 to August 17, while “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme would be organised from August 13-5.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:23:17 am

