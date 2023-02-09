Hapur: 3 held, police say supplied arms to Delhi riots accused

Hapur police Tuesday arrested three alleged members of an arms supplier gang which supplied firearms to the accused involved in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act that broke out in northeast Delhi in 2020.

Police said the accused were identified as Monu, Jamshed and Naukej – all residents of Meerut. Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Abhishek Verma said, “We are trying to trace other members of the gang including Babu Wasim, who is a key member of the gang.

Wasim had earlier been booked by the Delhi police too for supplying weapons to those accused in the riots case.”

According to police, on Tuesday evening, during a vehicle checking drive they spotted three persons moving on a motorcycle and a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner at Bachlauta Nahar Crossing. When the police asked them to stop, they tried to flee but were caught.

“While searching their vehicles, police recovered 11 illegal pistols and a magazine. During questioning, the arrested persons claimed that their gang also operated an illegal weapon manufacturing unit in Meerut, Hapur and other districts,” said police.

“Monu had four cases lodged against him including an attempt to murder case and another one under the Arms Act. Jamesh and Naukej had two and three cases against them under the Arms Act, respectively,” they added.

“The accused claimed that their gang supplied weapons to New Delhi, the National Capital Region and other neighbouring districts. During the probe it came to light that one of the gang’s members, Babu Wasim, had allegedly supplied weapons to Shahrukh Khan Pathan, who is accused of allegedly pointing a pistol at a head constable during the 2020 riots that broke out in northeast Delhi. The video of Shahrukh Khan Pathan brandishing a pistol towards a policeman during the riots had gone viral. Last month, Delhi court had discharged Wasim noting that the prosecution’s case is based on surmises and conjectures rather than actual evidence,” said a police officer.