Hanuman was Muslim: BJP MLC

The controversy triggered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s alleged statement referring to Hindu god Hanuman a “Dalit” continued Thursday with BJP MLC and former SP leader Bukkal Nawab claiming that “Hanuman was a Muslim”.

Nawab had joined BJP after it had formed government in the state.

“Jahan tak baat hoti hai Hanuman ji ko batne ki, hum batadein ki Hanuman ji pure vishwa ke they, har dharma ke they, har mazhab ke the…(Hanuman belongs to the whole world, every religion…),” said Nawab, adding, “Jahan tak humara manna hai, Hanuman ji jo they Musalman they, isiliye humare yahan jo naam rakha jata hai Musalmanon ke andar…Rehman hai, Ramzan hai, Imran hai, Purkhan hai, Sultan hai, Suleman hai….woh karib karib Hanuman ji par hi rakhe jate hain, unhi se milta julta (I believe that Hanuman ji was Muslim, that is why among Muslims, names given sound similar to Hanuman, like Ramzan, Imran, Purkhan, Sultan etc).”

He added that while “Bajrang Bali” is “pawan putra” and belongs to everyone, it is his personal opinion that Hanuman was a Muslim.