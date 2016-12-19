Hamirpur rally vandalism: On mission to arrest accused, police assaulted by ‘BKU workers’

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers on Sunday allegedly attacked a police team that had gone to arrest some of its members booked for creating nuisance at a rally addressed by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Hamirpur on Thursday.

Five police officers including women constables — who sustained injuries on the head and other parts of the body — are undergoing treatment at a district hospital. No BKU workers have been arrested so far. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, circle officer of Ghatampur, Kanpur, said a Hamirpur police team had gone to Kanpur to arrest BKU workers on Sunday afternoon, based on information of their presence in Laharimau village.

When the team reached the village, BKU workers, who were holding a meeting there, started pelting stones at them, said Pandey. An additional police team rushed to the spot, and the injured officers went sent for treatment. On Thursday, Akhilesh had addressed a public meeting in Hamirpur district after laying the foundation stones of several projects.

During the meeting, many BKU workers armed with sticks allegedly arrived at the spot after breaking through barricades, said police. They also raised slogans against the government. After the meeting ended, BKU workers allegedly broke chairs at the rally ground. An FIR was registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station in Hamirpur against 8 identified and 200 unidentified BKU workers.

Taking note of Thursday’s incident, SP (Hamirpur) Anil Kumar suspended six policemen following an inquiry.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App