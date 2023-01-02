Hamirpur: On way to file case, woman ‘run over by car’; 3 arrested

Hamirpur police Saturday arrested three persons on murder charges after they allegedly ran over a 30-year-old woman while she was on her way to a police station to lodge a case against them for verbally abusing and misbehaving with her. Police the victim Jai Devi died on the spot.

The arrested persons were identified as Raja, his brother Rama Babu and their uncle Bardani, police said. “Raids are being conducted to nab another accused Shyampal, who is Raja and Ram Babu’s brother. He runs a grocery shop in Sijnauda village of Hamirpur district,” they said.

According to the police, on Friday evening, a local visited Shyampal’s shop but he refused to sell grocery items to the person as they were short of money. “At the same time, Jai Devi reached the spot and tried to convince Shyampal. However, he allegedly made some objectionable remarks against her which led to an argument. In the meantime, others reached the spot to support both sides and a clash took place. The matter was resolved after some locals intervened,” police said.

“Later, Jai Devi along with Sujit Kumar Vishwakarma and Sonu Prajapati decided to file a complaint and left for the police station on a motorcycle. As they were on their way, Raja, Rama Babu, Bardani and Shyampal hit their motorcycle with their car,” they added. “When an injured Jai Devi was lying on the ground, the accused allegedly mowed her down with their car,” they added. Police said Sujit and Sonu were undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said their condition was stable.

Later, an FIR was lodged against the four persons on charges of murder at the Maudaha police station of the district. “Three of the four accused persons have been arrested. On Sunday, they were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer, Hamirpur, Vivek Yadav.